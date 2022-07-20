Fletcher Returns With ‘Becky’s So Hot’

Fletcher - Photo: Carlos de la Reina

Critically acclaimed queer icon FLETCHER is back with her new single “Becky’s So Hot,” a thrillingly intimate portrait of lusting after her ex’s new girlfriend.

The track is the latest single from her forthcoming debut album Girl Of My Dreams, due out via Capitol Records on September 16.

Becky's So Hot

Built on a feverish vocal performance from FLETCHER, “Becky’s So Hot” explores a particularly complex form of passion. Says FLETCHER, “I wrote ‘Becky’s So Hot’ a couple years ago after I was creeping on my ex’s new girlfriend’s Instagram while I was in the studio. I accidentally liked a picture of her wearing a vintage t-shirt of my ex’s, one that I’ve worn before.

“The complexities of moving on were something I wanted to explore and it felt more interesting to me to write something from the perspective of being in in awe of her; sort of like ‘damn… it kinda stings that she’s so hot, but I can’t even be mad about it because I get it…she’s hot.’ Girl Of My Dreams picks up where THE S(EX) TAPES leaves off and weaves through my dreams, fears, fantasies, messy moments, and all the fleeting feelings in between. It paints a picture of how pain can evolve and so can you.”

“Becky’s So Hot” sets FLETCHER’s expression of desire instage an intense sonic backdrop (scorching guitar work, trembling rhythms, fiercely pounding drums) with production by long-time collaborator One Love and newcomer Pink Slip. With its dizzying collision of longing and frustration, jealousy and pleasure, the track affirms FLETCHER’s gift for bringing the most nuanced emotions to wildly dazzling life (from the chorus: “Are you in love like we were?/If I were you I’d probably keep her/Makes me wanna hit her when I see her/’Cause Becky’s so hot in your vintage T-shirt”).

