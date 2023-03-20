Niall Horan Pays Homage To Miley Cyrus With Cover of Hannah Montana’s ‘The Best of Both Worlds’

Niall Horan - Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Bauer Media

One former teen idol pays homage to another with Niall Horan covering the iconic Hannah Montana theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds.”

The cover was brought to life thanks to Capital FM’s “Bedroom Covers” series, which will showcase artists covering their favorite theme songs from childhood.

Niall Horan Covers Hannah Montana | Bedroom Covers with Capital Breakfast

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Niall kicked off the series with a bang, as he played a short cover on his acoustic guitar in a bedroom set, featuring nostalgic music posters for Britney Spears, Coldplay, Irish boyband Westlife, and, of course, Hannah Montana herself. Miley Cyrus and the character of Hannah appeared on the scene a bit later than the rest of the references, but who cares about anachronisms when there’s so much to love.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cheeky smile was ever-present on Niall’s face as he performed his cover, especially when he switched up the lyrics to sing “who would’ve thought that a boy like me, could double as a superstar?” He then proceeded to rock out on the chorus, and end with a shoutout to everyone’s favorite secret pop star, “Love you, Hannah!”

Though the cover was just meant for a bit of fun, Niall’s voice sounded in top form as he prepares to release his third solo album, The Show, on June 9th.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” the former One Direction singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram in an announcement post. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

Niall’s promotion cycle is already taking him far and wide: from a bedroom covered in teen posters to salute Hannah Montana to the White House to meet with President Biden for St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish pop star is proving he can do it all.

Pre-order The Show.