Nicki Minaj Returns With Rick James’ Sampling New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Barbz everywhere are rejoicing with the news that Nicki Minaj has just released her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl.” It’s the superstar’s first solo single since 2019’s “Megatron.”

The song flips Rick James’ monumental smash “Super Freak,” turning it into an instant banger with some of the signature quotable bars Minaj is known for.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the d— up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it,” Minaj raps over Rick James’ iconic riff from his 1981 hit single.

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl (Official Audio)

Earlier today, (August 11), Nicki dropped a limited collection of merchandise to coincide with the wildly anticipated return of her Amazon radio show, Queen Radio.

The unisex merch, available exclusively at Amazon’s Queen Radio storefront, consists of a black T-shirt ($35) and black hoodie ($60) featuring an illustration of Minaj on the front sporting pink hair with an accent of turquoise. Both pieces are available in sizes ranging from S-XXL, while supplies last.

Queen Radio made its return at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT tonight via Amazon’s Amp app. The MC announced her partnership with Amazon and the return of Queen Radio back in March.

“I am very excited to be partners with Amazon on bringing back Queen Radio,” Minaj said on Instagram Live at the time, according to Complex. “Queen Radio is something that is so dear to my heart. Of course, there have been times where I’ve thought about not wanting to do Queen Radio, or any radio for that matter, but why not?”

Late last month, Minaj began teasing a six-part documentary series about her life and come-up in the rap game on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, Minaj mentions that the project hasn’t found a home yet. She writes, “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK…I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

