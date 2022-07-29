Nicki Minaj Teases Documentary With New Trailer

Nicki Minaj - Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Nicki Minaj has begun teasing a six-part documentary series about her life and come-up in the rap game on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, Minaj mentions that the project hasn’t found a home yet. She writes, “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK…I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

Minaj released an official music video for her latest single, “We Go Up,” a collaboration with Fivio Foreign, back in March. Directed by Drevinci (whose credits include projects with DMX and Sean Paul) and filmed in New York, the sleek and colorful visual finds the duo riding in luxury cars (including Ferraris and Lamborghinis), while Minaj tries on designer outfits.

While Minaj’s fans will have to wait a bit longer for an album, they have had plenty of entertaining content from the rap queen, including recent guest appearances on tracks by Coi Leray (“Blick Blick”) as well as two singles with Lil Baby (“Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin”). Minaj also recently appeared on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, a popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During her appearance, she sang along to both of her biggest hits, including “Anaconda” and “Super Bass.”

Minaj also opened up to Corden about the more emotional aspects of her life. “I think when I was younger, my more natural state was to be more confident. But when you’re a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized,” she revealed.

