Olly Murs Shares Anthemic New Single ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’

Olly Murs - Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Bauer

Olly Murs has released a brand new single, “I Hate You When You’re Drunk,” which you can check out below.

The pop anthem will feature on the singer’s upcoming seventh album, Marry Me, which is scheduled to arrive on December 2 via EMI Records.

Written by Murs, David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, with Stewart handling production, “I Hate You When You’re Drunk” follows the previously unveiled single “Die Of A Broken Heart.” On writing the song, Murs commented: “I thought it was a fun song to write as there have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many. It’s a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view. We all know someone!!!!”

Olly Murs - I Hate You When You're Drunk (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Essex vocalist will support the record with a UK and Ireland tour in 2023. He recently confirmed a string of outdoor summer shows, which will follow a run of arena concerts in the spring with special guests Scouting For Girls.

Olly Murs’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

Fri April 21 2023 – GLASGOW OVO Hydro

Sat April 22 2023 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

Mon April 24 2023 – CARDIFF Cardiff International Arena

Tue April 25 2023 – CARDIFF Cardiff International Arena

Thu April 27 2023 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Fri April 28 2023 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Sat April 29 2023 – LONDON O2 Arena

Mon May 01 2023 – BOURNEMOUTH Bournemouth Int’nl Centre

Tue May 02 2023 – BRIGHTON Centre

Thu May 04 2023 – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

Fri May 05 2023 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

Sat May 06 2023 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena (Liverpool Echo Arena)

Sat June 10 2023 – BELFAST Belfast Botanic Gardens

Fri August 18 2023 – NEWMARKET Newmarket Racecourses

Sat August 19 2023 – NEWBURY Newbury Racecourse

Sun August 20 2023 – STOKE Trentham Estate

Tue August 22 2023 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

Wed August 23 2023 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre

Fri August 25 2023 – MARGATE Dreamland Margate

Sat August 26 2023 – DONCASTER Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Sun August 27 2023 – COLCHESTER Colchester Castle Park.

Pre-order Marry Me.