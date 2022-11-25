Olly Murs Shares Anthemic New Single ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’
The new track also features on the UK singer’s new album, ‘Marry Me’, due out on December 2.
Olly Murs has released a brand new single, “I Hate You When You’re Drunk,” which you can check out below.
The pop anthem will feature on the singer’s upcoming seventh album, Marry Me, which is scheduled to arrive on December 2 via EMI Records.
Written by Murs, David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, with Stewart handling production, “I Hate You When You’re Drunk” follows the previously unveiled single “Die Of A Broken Heart.” On writing the song, Murs commented: “I thought it was a fun song to write as there have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many. It’s a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view. We all know someone!!!!”
The Essex vocalist will support the record with a UK and Ireland tour in 2023. He recently confirmed a string of outdoor summer shows, which will follow a run of arena concerts in the spring with special guests Scouting For Girls.
Olly Murs’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:
Fri April 21 2023 – GLASGOW OVO Hydro
Sat April 22 2023 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena
Mon April 24 2023 – CARDIFF Cardiff International Arena
Tue April 25 2023 – CARDIFF Cardiff International Arena
Thu April 27 2023 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
Fri April 28 2023 – LEEDS first direct Arena
Sat April 29 2023 – LONDON O2 Arena
Mon May 01 2023 – BOURNEMOUTH Bournemouth Int’nl Centre
Tue May 02 2023 – BRIGHTON Centre
Thu May 04 2023 – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena
Fri May 05 2023 – MANCHESTER AO Arena
Sat May 06 2023 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena (Liverpool Echo Arena)
Sat June 10 2023 – BELFAST Belfast Botanic Gardens
Fri August 18 2023 – NEWMARKET Newmarket Racecourses
Sat August 19 2023 – NEWBURY Newbury Racecourse
Sun August 20 2023 – STOKE Trentham Estate
Tue August 22 2023 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena
Wed August 23 2023 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre
Fri August 25 2023 – MARGATE Dreamland Margate
Sat August 26 2023 – DONCASTER Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Sun August 27 2023 – COLCHESTER Colchester Castle Park.