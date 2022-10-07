Olly Murs Returns With ‘Die Of A Broken Heart’ And Announces New Album

Olly Murs – Photo: Edward Cooke (Courtesy of EMI Records)

Olly Murs has returned with his first piece of new music in four years with the brand new single “Die Of A Broken Heart,” which will feature on his upcoming seventh album.

“Die Of A Broken Heart” will be the first track on the new record Marry Me and will kick the album off in instant ear-worm style, its pop-reggae sound immediately hooking you on the first listen.

“I think I’d die of a broken heart,” Murs sings over chiming steel drums. “I think I’d die of a broken heart tonight/Cos baby, your face is a work of art.”

“It has that steel drum at the intro, which just gets in your head straight away. It has a very Gotye, ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ feel to it, with a touch of The Police – and just a coolness to it,” Murs said of the new single. “That really excited me.”

Olly Murs - Die of a Broken Heart (Lyrical Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Marry Me was written and recorded solely by Murs, David Stewart, and Jessica Agombar, who scored huge success with “Dynamite,” the 2020 single they wrote for BTS. “I’ve never done this before,” Murs commented on the approach. “It felt weird writing with the same people constantly. But I loved the routine and the consistency. We just kept writing good songs. They had a great vibe and an enthusiasm and a hunger.”

The new album – which follows four previous Number One records for the star – will be released on December 2 via EMI Records. Across its 11 tracks, Murs dips into emotional balladry, playful 80s synth-pop, and much more.

Murs will take Marry Me out on the road next year with a huge UK arena tour. The dates will kick off on April 21 in Glasgow, continuing until May 6, when they will wrap up in Liverpool. Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on October 14, while anyone who pre-orders the album will be given access to an exclusive pre-sale from October 12. View more information and get tickets here.

Buy or stream “Die Of A Broken Heart.”

Marry Me tracklist:

Die Of A Broken Heart

I Found Her

Go Ghost

25

Dancing On Cars

Do Me Like That

Marry Me

Best Night Of Your Life

I Hate You When You’re Drunk

Don’t Stop Dancing

Let Me Just Say

Olly Murs 2023 tour itinerary:

Apr 21 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Apr 22 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Apr 24 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena

Apr 27 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Apr 28 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

Apr 29 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

May 1 – Bournemouth, UK – International Centre

May 2 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre

May 4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

May 5 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

May 6 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena