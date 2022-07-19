BTS Appointed Ambassadors For World Expo 2030 Busan Bid

BTS Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

BTS have officially been appointed as ambassadors for South Korea’s bid to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan today (July 19).

The septet attended a special ceremony at their label HYBE’s building in Seoul earlier today to accept the title from the Bid Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Busan faces competition from the likes of Rome, Odesa, and Riyadh in wanting to bring the event to its city. The place selected to be the host city will be announced by the General Assembly next year.

To help boost Busan’s bid, BTS will perform a concert in the city, which lies on the south coast of South Korea, in October. More details of the event have yet to be announced.

“We are honored to be appointed ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan,” the group’s leader RM said in a statement. “BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

HYBE CEO Jiwon Park added: “This is a meaningful opportunity for BTS and HYBE to contribute to the nation’s bid for World Expo 2030. HYBE will fully support the artists with their ambassador activities and development of Busan Metropolitan City and local pop culture.”

Prime Minister Han Duk-soo also commented on BTS’ new roles as ambassadors, saying: “The most essential part to our success would be the support from Korean citizens as well as the global community. We believe that BTS will take the most pivotal role during the process. With support from BTS and our people, we will be able to achieve our goal.”

Last week (July 15), BTS’ J-Hope released his debut solo album – the first in a series of individual projects set to be worked on by the group. Jack In The Box was preceded by the title track “MORE” and its release was accompanied by a flame-ridden video for the song “Arson.”

Meanwhile, a new BTS docuseries called BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stars and a concert film documenting the group’s Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts, which took place in November and December 2021, will be broadcast on Disney+. The docuseries will air in 2023, while a release date for the concert film is yet to be confirmed.

Listen to the best of BTS.