Pi’erre Bourne Returns With New Album ‘Good Movie’

Rapper/GRAMMY Award Winning Producer and SossHouse CEO Pi’erre Bourne returns today with Good Movie, a 23-song set that firmly establishes him as one of the most talented multi-hyphenates in rap.

The project, which boasts collaborations with Don Toliver and Young Nudy, arrives ahead of the Good Movie WorldTour. The album is available now via SossHouse/Interscope Records.

On album standout “Psane,” Bourne and Toliver conjure up a frenetic banger with bright videogame synths and layered vocals that set the stage for Bourne’s joyous verses. The track celebrates the duo’s successes and even includes a shout-out to the artist’s record label during the hook. “Somebody tell me who they think they is,” Bourne sings in his trademark half-rapped flow. “It’s Sosshouse baby/ Welcome to the crib.

Good Movie also includes the party rap anthem “Moving Too Fast” featuring Young Nudy, and the title track, which finds Bourne serving free-associative flexes that evoke the lifestyle of a high-roller. “My life’s like a movie, yeah, yeah,” he raps over ambient keys. “She is so into me, yeah, yeah.” Simple and emphatic, words spill out of the rapper effortlessly. The track received major support from XXL, Complex, Hypebeast, and OurGeneration, who all included the track in their “Best Songs Of The Week” columns. With its slick melodies and to-the-point bars, “Good Movie” is quintessential Pi’erre Bourne.

This new project follows a productive streak for Bourne. Earlier this year, he shared a collaborative project with Juicy J titled Space Age Pimpin. The project received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, Complex, Hypebeast, Uproxx, Paste Magazine, and many more. In 2021, he released Yo!88, a joint project with fellow production legend TM88. Before teaming up with TM88, Bourne had already established himself as one of rap’s most inventive producers.

As well as crafting beats for the likes of Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, he also dropped acclaimed solo projects The Life of Pi’erre 4 and The Life of Pi’erre 5, which was hailed as one of the best albums of 2021 by NPR, Complex, Rolling Stone, and XXL. His momentum keeps building as he levels up as a songwriter, and Good Movie is another high-water mark.

