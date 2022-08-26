Pi’erre Bourne Returns With New Single ‘Good Movie,’ Announces Album Of The Same Name

Pi’erre Bourne - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Pi’erre Bourne sounds best when populating his immersive sonic universe with his own inventive flexes. Today, the superstar rapper/producer announces Good Movie, his next album, coming very soon via SossHouse/Interscope Records. To celebrate the news, he has released the album’s title track.

Floating over ambient keys, Bourne serves up a barrage of free-associative flexes that evoke the lifestyle of a Hollywood high-roller: “My life’s like a movie, yeah, yeah,” he raps. “She is so into me, yeah, yeah/ I gave her my room key, yeah, yeah/ Take the elevator to me, yeah, yeah.” Simple, emphatic, and teeming with hooks, “Good Movie” arrives shortly after Bourne announced the Good Movie Tour, a trek that will see him travel everywhere from Houston to London.

Pi'erre Bourne - Good Movie [Official Audio]

This new track continues a productive streak for Bourne. Earlier this year he shared his latest collaborative project with legendary artist and producer Juicy J titled, Space Age Pimpin. The project received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, Complex, HYPEBEAST, UPROXX, Paste Magazine, and many more.

In 2021, he released Yo!88, a joint project from the GRAMMY winner and fellow production legend TM88. On tracks like “Block Boy,” their fusion is rendered to its fullest effect as Bourne provides the infectious song structure and TM88 laces him with video game synths that make big balling sound like an adventure. Pi’erre Bourne has established himself as one of rap’s most inventive producers, and he flashed his behind-the-boards prowess once again with his production on EA Monster, the critically acclaimed new album by Young Nudy, including on highlights “Kit Kat” and “No Chaser.”

As well as crafting beats for the likes of Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, he also dropped acclaimed solo projects The Life of Pi’erre 4 and The Life of Pi’erre 5, which was hailed as one of the “Best Albums of 2021” by NPR, Complex, Rolling Stone, and XXL.

