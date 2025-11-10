ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Rae Sremmurd Share ‘YNO’ Visualizer

The brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee are continuing the anniversary celebration of their 2015 debut ‘SremmLife.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ten years ago, on January 6, 2015, Rae Sremmurd released their debut album, SremmLife. To celebrate the anniversary, the hip-hop duo have shared a visualizer for “YNO” (ft. Big Sean).

With SremmLife, the duo of brothers Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown and Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown announced a new era of pop-friendly hip-hop. Produced primarily by Mike Will Made It and A+, SremmLife spawned five hit singles, including “No Flex Zone,” “No Type,” “Throw Sum Mo” featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug, “This Could Be Us,” and “Come Get Her.” SremmLife reached No.5 on the Billboard 200.

Rae Sremmurd - YNO (Visualizer) ft. Big Sean

Click to load video

In the early 2010s, the brothers (then performing as a trio under the name Outta St8 Boyz) won second place in the “Wild-Out Wednesday” competition segment of the BET show 106 and Park. Major-labels perked their ears but a deal failed to materialize. The group relocated to Atlanta, met producer Michael “Mike WILL Made-It” Williams, and became a duo. Their new moniker, Rae Sremmurd is the name of Williams’ production company (EarDrummers) spelled backward.

In 2013, EarDrummers partnered with Interscope and Rae Sremmurd were among their first signees. They released their first official single, “No Flex Zone,” the following year. The song’s official remix features guest verses from Nicki Minaj and Pusha T.

Earlier this year “Black Beatles” off SremmLife 2 became Diamond-certified by the RIAA, signifying 10 million units sold. The track, which features Gucci Mane, is the first from Rae Sremmurd to reach that milestone. The song’s video, which inspired the viral mannequin challenge, recently surpassed one billion views on Youtube.

Shop Rae Sremmurd’s music on vinyl or CD now.

