Reason Returns With IceColdBishop-Assisted Single ‘Sign Language’

Reason, ‘Sign Language’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Top Dawg Entertainment

Carson, CA rapper Reason has returned with a new track and video, “Sign Language (Featuring ICECOLDBISHOP),” via Top Dawg Entertainment. The track arrives alongside a video directed by Jazz Carter.

The track comes on the heels of his G-funk inspired track, “Impalas & Hydraulics,” featuring fellow Southern California rapper The Game, of which Complex says, “Over a hard-hitting drum loop and eerie synths, Game and Reason proudly represent California’s vibrant hip-hop history.”

REASON ft. ICECOLDBISHOP - Sign Language (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Known for his honesty and lyricism, “Sign Language” is no exception. “No new no new no new/ Wait/ Guccis Louie Prada/ Woopty woopty yada/ I put that on mommas/ I put that on mommas/ Guccis Louie fendi Prada you can’t tell me nada/ I put that on mommas,” he raps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reason writes his knottily structured rhyme schemes with purpose, and this track once again showcases Reason’s lyrical prowess and dexterous rhyming.

After a critical buzz from a series of mixtapes, L.A.-based rapper REASON broke through in 2018 with his contribution to “Seasons” (with Mozzy and Sjava), a single lifted from the chart-topping compilation Black Panther: The Album. Since then, the TDE artist has gone on to impress with his guttural delivery and sharp verses on projects like There You Have It (a re-released mixtape) and his 2020 debut studio album New Beginnings.

Last year, REASON dropped No More, No Less: Demo 1, a three-track sampler featuring collaborations with the likes of Isaiah Rashad, Zacari, Wale, and Adé.

“Impalas & Hydraulics” was a new high watermark for the MC. “West shit, dickies and chucks tying/ Appetite for the streets cuz n____s is fed by it/ Flashy with the drop stay dangerous move silent/ Cuz n____s living loud is soon to be dead quiet,” he raps.

As he prepares his upcoming project, Reason also recently teamed up with COLORSxSTUDIOS for an interview session. With these new visuals, in addition to the thrilling Cali fun of “Impalas & Hydraulics,” plus the new single “Sign Language,” Reason seems ready to ascend to another level.

Buy or stream “Sign Language.”