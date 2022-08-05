Reason And The Game Team Up For ‘Impalas & Hydraulics’

Reason - Photo: Courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment

Carson, CA rapper Reason has recruited fellow Southern Californian MC The Game for a new single, “Impalas & Hydraulics,” on Top Dawg Entertainment.

“This song is the West Coast that I grew in. Everything that encompasses that, low riders, dickies, vatos, I grew up in that,” says Reason. “Game was the perfect person to add because when I think of that time he encompassed all of those things! He heard it and immediately knew what direction to go and it fit.”

REASON ft. The Game - Impalas & Hydraulics (Official Audio)

The unflinchingly honest Reason writes his knottily structured rhyme schemes with purpose, and this track once again showcases Reason’s lyrical prowess. The G-funk-inspired synths and chunky drums evoke the West Coast’s rich rap history while incorporating unique elements like a subtle whistle that adds a melodious undercurrent to Reason’s dexterous rhyming.

“West shit, dickies and chucks tying/ Appetite for the streets cuz n____s is fed by it/ Flashy with the drop stay dangerous move silent/ Cuz n____s living loud is soon to be dead quiet,” he raps.

As Reason continues to work on his much-anticipated sophomore album, he sounds fresher than ever. “Impalas & Hydraulics” follows the recently released video for “Barely Miss,” directed by Jazz Carter & Carlos Acosta and executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

As he prepares his upcoming project, Reason has also teamed up with COLORSxSTUDIOS for an interview session. With these new visuals, in addition to the thrilling Cali fun of “Impalas & Hydraulics,” Reason seems ready to ascend to another level.

After a critical buzz from a series of mixtapes, L.A.-based rapper Reason broke through in 2018 with his contribution to “Seasons” (with Mozzy and Sjava), a single lifted from the chart-topping compilation Black Panther: The Album. Since then, the TDE artist has gone on to impress with his guttural delivery and sharp verses on projects like There You Have It (a re-released mixtape) and his 2020 debut studio album New Beginnings. Last year, Reason dropped No More, No Less: Demo 1, a three-track sampler featuring collaborations with the likes of Isaiah Rashad, Zacari, Wale, and Adé.

