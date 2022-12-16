Rich Gang Recruits YoungBoy Never Broke Again For ‘Military’

Rich Gang - Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET

Making a momentous return, Birdman’s Rich Gang is officially back with its first new single in five years. “Military,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and D-ROK, is out now via Cash Money Records.

Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Birdman reignites the collective he launched in 2013, reuniting multiplatinum Atlanta titans Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan together on “Military.” YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears with a head-turning and hypnotic cameo of his own over D-ROK’s guitar-laden production. “Military” pops off with Rich Gang’s signature magnetic melodies.

Military

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The last time we heard from Rich Gang was 2017’s “Bit Bak” featuring Birdman and Young Thug. In 2014, Rich Gang served up the now-classic platinum smash “Lifestyle” featuring Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, and Birdman. That same year, the legendary collective also delivered a critically adored mixtape entitled Rich Gang: Tha Tour Part 1, which received widespread praise from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork who hailed it as “one of the finest mix-tapes of the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Gang’s genesis can be traced back to the blockbuster 2013 compilation, Rich Gang. It crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and bowed at No.2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. Meanwhile, the single “Tapout” featuring Birdman, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, Nicki Minaj, and Future reached RIAA gold status.

It’s an exciting time for Birdman. Kicking off another era in one of the most storied partnerships in rap, Birdman and multiplatinum rap icon Juvenile returned as J.A.G. today (December 16) with a new single entitled “Ali.” The track is celebrated with an accompanying cinematic music video.

The production fuses cinematic piano to steady 808s. Right out of the gate, Juvenile delivers the chantable and quotable chorus with his signature swagger and soul, “My heart ain’t got no feelings, my career ain’t got no ceilings, I’m the greatest since Muhammad Ali.” Birdman stunts on a slick counter verse with the force of a knockout uppercut. Together, they lock into their classic chemistry, and it remains as powerful as ever.

Buy or stream “Military.”