Birdman And Juvenile Reunite With New Single ‘Ali’

Birdman and Juvenile, ‘Ali’ - Photo: Cash Money Records

Kicking off another era in one of the most storied partnerships in rap, Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop legend and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Birdman and multiplatinum rap icon Juvenile return as J.A.G. with a new single entitled “Ali.” The track is celebrated with an accompanying cinematic music video today.

The production fuses cinematic piano to steady 808s. Right out of the gate, Juvenile delivers the chantable and quotable chorus with his signature swagger and soul, “My heart ain’t got no feelings, my career ain’t got no ceilings, I’m the greatest since Muhammad Ali.” Birdman stunts on a slick counter verse with the force of a knockout uppercut. Together, they lock into their classic chemistry, and it remains as powerful as ever.

Birdman & Juvenile last linked up on their 2019 collaborative album, J.A.G. The latter generated over 20 million total streams and views across platforms and incited unanimous critical applause. Pitchfork christened it “a shockingly strong late-career reunion record,” and Billboard summed it up best as “a beginning of a new chapter” and praised Juvenile, saying, “He sounds revitalized.”

Meanwhile, Birdman made waves last year on From The Bayou with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, earning a platinum certification for “Black Ball” and gold for “Heart & Soul.”

uDiscoverMusic ran a feature on Birdman’s relationship with graphic designers Pen & Pixel, who designed a number of seminal Cash Money album covers, including Birdman’s self-titled 2002 release. Writes author Lauren Nostro, quoting Pen & Pixel founder Shawn Baruch, “[Birdman] is a really reliable client. He would call me to fly out to New Orleans and he would take care of [the] limousine – the whole thing – to go to his hotel room to do a photoshoot. I’d bring my whole studio with me – including an assistant – we’d set up in his hotel suite, we’d shoot the shot that we needed, and then we’d take off and go back and produce the album cover.”

Buy or stream “Ali.”