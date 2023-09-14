Riovaz Returns With New Single ‘The Rake (Can’t Complain)’

Riovaz, ‘the Rake (can’t complain)’ - Photo: YouTube/Darkroom/Geffen Records

Riovaz has returned with a dazzling new single “the Rake (can’t complain),” out now via Darkroom/Geffen Records. Featuring angsty, intimate lyrics and rapid-fire percussion changes, the new track finds the rising singer/songwriter at his most organic and free-flowing.

The exciting banger is sure to ignite the dance floor on his upcoming tour, Riorave: Disturb the Norm II Tour. Check out those tour dates below, and listen to “the Rake” below.

Riovaz - the Rake (can't complain) (Official Audio)

“Changes in my life, I blame on you,” Riovaz begins the song over organ chords, before a frenetic house-inspired beat kicks in. “I can’t complain, girl. It feels better now.” Fraught with difficult emotions and propulsive beats, the untamable track clearly shows Riovaz with a lot on his mind.

Anticipation for the track has been growing in recent weeks with a snippet being in the top 1% of video growth across TikTok. It continues his success on the platform where he has racked up nearly nine million views and more than 1.3M likes.

“the Rake (can’t complain)” follows the moody “Waiting Alone,” which dropped earlier this summer. He also recently began his fall tour, Riorave: Disturb the Norm II Tour, where he will treat fans to unique live takes on his viral sensations like “Tantrum (Pace Yourself),” the skaiwater-assisted “Hypnotized,” “U Neva,” “Can’t Keep Myself Intact,” and more.

It’s already been an exciting year for the up-and-comer. He kicked off his first headlining, sold out, RIORAVE tour and performed to wild crowds in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, and New York before finishing up in Chicago. He also went overseas for three additional shows and performed at Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water.

Buy or stream “the Rake (can’t complain).”

Riorave: Disturb the Norm II Tour

Friday, September 15, 2023

San Francisco, CA

Rickshaw Stop

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

The Roxy

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Santa Ana, CA

Constellation Room

Monday, September 20, 2023

Phoenix, AZ

The Rebel Lounge

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Austin, TX

Parish

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Chicago, IL

Subterranean

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Detroit, MI

The Pike Room

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Toronto, ON

The Velvet Underground

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Washington, DC

Songbyrd

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Cambridge, MA

Middle East Upstairs

Friday, October 6, 2023

Philadelphia, PA

The Foundry at The Fillmore

Saturday, October 7, 2023

New York, NY

Gramercy Theater

Sunday, October 8, 2023

New York, NY

Racket