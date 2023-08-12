Riovaz Returns With Moody New Kanii-Assisted Single ‘Waiting Alone’

Riovaz, ‘Waiting Alone (Feat. Kanii) - Photo: YouTube/Darkroom/Geffen Records

Experimental artist Riovaz and fellow up-and-comer Kanii have dropped a brooding new single “waiting alonE.” Soulful and bouncy yet disruptive, the track finds the 19-year-old musician expanding his sonic horizons by delivering an infectious yet ominous piece of electro-pop pageantry.

Of the track Rio shares, “This is a song I made with Kanii at 4am one night. It feels like when you go home with someone and never see them again. Really fun but kinda dark at the same time.”

Riovaz, Kanii - waiting alonE (Lyric Video)

“Pick your side, I know you’re waiting alone,” the New Jersey native croons over bass-heavy production and fluttering synths. “Just take your time.” Rio’s tender voice is the perfect foil for the song’s gloomy soundscape. That comes through on the propulsive chorus when he belts, “I would take you, but you’re not mine to keep for long,” over layered effects and dizzying distortion. It’s clear that Rio’s thirst for experimentation hasn’t been quenched.

Fans of the hotly tipped newcomer can catch him on tour when he sets out on RIORAVE II: DISTURB THE NORM this fall. Rio will be trekking across the country and delivering his unique pop confections including “Tantrum (Pace Yourself),” the skaiwater-assisted “Hypnotized,” “U Neva,” “Can’t Keep Myself Intact,” and more. Check out his full run of tour dates here.

It’s already been a busy year for the rising artist. Riovaz kicked off his first headlining sold out, RIORAVE tour and performed to wild crowds in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, and New York before wrapping in Chicago. He also went overseas for three additional shows and performed at Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water. Now, with “waiting alonE,” Rio challenges himself to delve into darker territory while still delivering another highly danceable, instantly catchy anthem.

Buy or stream Riovaz’s new single “Waiting Alone (Feat. Kanii).”