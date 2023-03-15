Grace Jones, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne And More To Play Something In The Water Festival

Grace Jones - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

There’s something in the water in Virginia Beach, and it’s actually Something in the Water: Pharrell Williams’ star-studded music festival.

From April 28th to 30th, it’s been revealed that fans will get the chance to see seasoned artists like Clipse, Grace Jones, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and Mumford & Sons, along with rising stars like Remi Wolf, Wet Leg, Flo Milli, Masego, and Doechii.

The 3-day action-packed lineup was released Wednesday and also includes acts such as Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Wu-Tang Clan, and Skrillex.

The first Something in the Water Festival was put on in 2019; an effort by Williams to “not only unite and empower the community but also celebrate diversity and showcase the magic of Virginia Beach. Musicians, students, artists, activists, and more will converge on Virginia Beach to activate and amplify, collaborate, and co-author, shift and shape the future,” according to a press statement.

This will manifest in collaborations with local government and local businesses, including a small business food and music event before the festival begins and a team-up with the public library to showcase their community offerings. The festival is also teaming up with charity organizations, like Support + Feed, which will partner with SITW to deliver plant-based meals to local communities.

The festival also boasts a new sponsor: Walmart. In a statement, Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S., said, “We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Something In The Water is returning this year to its original home of Virginia Beach after last year’s switch to Washington, D.C.

Visit the official festival site for ticket details and the full line-up of artists.