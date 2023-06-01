Sam Smith Shares Amazon Original Cover Of Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’

Sam Smith - Photo courtesy of Amazon Originals/The Oriel Co PR

Amazon Music has shared Sam Smith’s Amazon Original cover of “Beautiful,” initially made famous by Christina Aguilera and written by songwriter/musician Linda Perry.

Smith brings new meaning to the song with a striking and soulful performance. Buoyed by a shimmering string arrangement, the stripped-down production serves to underline their powerhouse delivery. You can listen to Sam Smith’s “Beautiful” below.

“I’ve been such a massive fan of Christina’s for as long as I can remember and will never forget the first time I heard “Beautiful” and how personally it spoke to me,” Smith said in a statement. “The song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are. I’m honored to have the opportunity to offer my rendition.”

Sam Smith’s Amazon Original leads “PROUD,” Amazon Music’s playlist featuring new music from LGBTQ+ creators. “PROUD” is featured alongside popular Pride Month playlists including “Pride Hits,” “Pride Classics,” and “Orgullo.” Amazon Music will also launch a new “Pride Hits Radio in DJ Mode” station hosted by Mo Heart. The new Pride-themed DJ Mode station highlights the most iconic Pride anthems interspersed with commentary from Mo Heart and interviews with LGBTQ+ artists including Sam Smith, Tove Lo and Big Freedia.

The Amazon Music Pride Month celebration will also present a series of livestreamed events airing on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Big Freedia will make a guest appearance on the weekly Rotation Roundtable on June 21 to further discuss the history of New Orleans bounce, the influence of the LGBTQ+ hip hop community, and share some insights about her forthcoming album, Central City, set for release on June 23. City Sessions will partake in the Pride celebration with a livestreamed rooftop performance featuring Chappell Roan—the latest Breakthrough Artist from Amazon Music.

In addition, The Wondery podcast Queen of Hearts, an audio-first dating game show hosted by drag-queen extraordinaire Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dragnificent), will be returning for Seasons 3 and 4, releasing early and ad-free starting on June 13 on Amazon Music and Wondery+, and everywhere you get your podcasts on June 20. Prime members can listen to new episodes ad-free on Amazon Music.

