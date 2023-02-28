Sampa The Great Announces ‘As Above, So Below’ Tour Dates

Sampa The Great - Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Sampa The Great has announced her As Above, So Below North American tour this spring with a slew of upcoming shows spread across 15 cities throughout the US and Canada.

The forthcoming run is set to delight fans with an eclectic medley of her highly acclaimed 11-track 2022 album As Above, So Below—a career-eclipsing record spanning hip-hop, neo-soul, Zamrock, Amapiano, and Southern African rap, and anchored by Sampa The Great’s spoken word in the Zambian-rooted language of Bemba.

Receiving praise in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The FADER, Teen Vogue, W Magazine, and more, As Above, So Below traverses Sampa’s memories of Africa through a self-exposed lens of authenticity and womanhood, while looking to the future of Africa’s relationship to the world and its global communities.

A reflection of Sampa’s transitory upbringing, the record’s sonic hybridity throws recognition to the music coming out of the African diaspora today, while honoring the stories of those who tread previously. The album’s final track and single, “Let Me Be Great” featuring Angélique Kidjo was notably highlighted in a Song Exploder episode and featured in an Okayplayer feature, while single “Never Forget” ushered respect to the golden era of Zambia’s socially prolific genre, Zamrock, and appeared in the trailer for the widely beloved Marvel blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Sampa The Great makes her first tour stop in Seattle, WA and rounds out the tour in Chicago, IL with additional dates at Lighting in a Bottle Festival as well as the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10AM local time.

Visit Sampa The Great’s official website for more information.

Sampa The Great Tour Dates:

May 17 Seattle, WA – Neptune

May 18 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

May 19 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

May 22 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

May 23 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Club

May 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

May 31 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

June 2 – Richmond, VA Brown’s Island

June 4 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

June 6 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

June 7 – Boston, MA – Royale

June 9 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

﻿June 14 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall