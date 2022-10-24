Sampa The Great Shares Video For Angélique Kidjo-Featuring ‘Let Me Be Great’

Sampa The Great - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Zambian poet and rapper Sampa The Great has shared a music video for “Let Me Be Great” featuring Angélique Kidjo.

On Thursday, “Let Me Be Great” made its global broadcast premiere on BET Soul, BET Jams, MTV Live, Yo! MTV, MTVU, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboard.

Set in an animated CGI world, the hyperreal clip finds Sampa backdropped by towering metallic sculptures, intertwined and rising from expansive natural landscapes. Directed by P___y Krew, scenes of mutating chromatic tendrils fusing with blossoming vines and mountain peaks serve as a reflection of Sampa’s prismatic musical universe–a vision of Afro-futurism that pays homage to Africa, while heralding its future.

Featuring Beninese musical legend Angélique Kidjo, the anthemic “Let Me Be Great” captures Sampa The Great’s journey to authenticity and self-empowerment, and simultaneously serves as an outlet for Sampa to celebrate Kidjo’s trailblazing influence in the musical output of the African diaspora today.

As a career-eclipsing record, As Above, So Below traverses Sampa’s memories of Africa while looking to the future of Africa’s relationship with the world and its global communities. As Above, So Below arrived to praise in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The FADER, NPR, Vulture, Teen Vogue, W Magazine, Grammy.com, Spin, Wonderland, and more. Most recently, acclaimed single “Never Forget” soundtracked the trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After the postponement of 2021’s inaugural and highly anticipated An Afro Future tour, Sampa delivered a spectacular run of rescheduled live performances across Eora/Sydney and Naarm/Melbourne, and traveled the globe to perform at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and Lollapalooza Festivals, plus make her debut at Coachella 2022. Sampa’s forthcoming Hamer Hall shows follow her recent support of Billie Eilish on her Happier Than Ever Tour, and Sampa’s headline show at Eora/Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park.

