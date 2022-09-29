Billie Eilish Delves Into ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Ahead Of Apple Music Special

Billie Eilish - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Ahead of the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour special livestream of her O2 Arena concert in London will stream exclusively on Apple Music this Friday, September 30 at 10:00p EST / 7:00p PST, Billie Eilish took a car ride with host Zane Lowe to discuss her intricate relationship with touring and getting her first official arena tour perfectly right.

“This show, right now – it’s so right,” Eilish said. “It feels really cool to say it’s just me up there. I kind of, in a way, did it to almost prove to myself that I can do it.” While the 20-year-old singer and songwriter is joined on stage each night by her brother and close collaborator Finneas, as well as drummer Andrew Marshall, the core performance of the show rests on her shoulders alone – and she prefers it that way.

Behind Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The World Tour | Apple Music

“My life show is one of the most important parts of me as an artist,” she explained. “And the idea that there are people that know me as an artist and don’t know me live freaks me out. I kind of wish I was known mainly for my show.”

Eilish has a hand in the creation of every element of her show, from the music to the visuals that are paired with each song. In a previous tour diary, the singer captured the kick off of the Happier Than Ever world tour. In it, she played through a full run of the show to an empty arena to make note of any changes she would like to implement before sharing it with thousands of diehard fans.

“Since the first concert I ever saw – which was The Neighbourhood, which completely changed my life – I have essentially been trying to make my show feel the way that show felt,” Eilish told Lowe. “It’s inspiring. The feeling that I got at the beginning of that show, in my chest, I can’t even explain it. My main goal is to have everybody have that feeling at my show.”

Eilish’s career-spanning Apple Music Live performance features songs from her latest acclaimed album Happier Than Ever, plus a range of fan favorites, including “Bad Guy,” “Bury a Friend,” “Ocean Eyes,” and more. Following Friday’s broadcast, fans can relive the full show anytime on-demand on Apple Music and in Spatial Audio.

