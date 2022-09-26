Apple Music And Billie Eilish Announces Livestream From The O2 Arena

Billie Eilish - Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Billie Eilish will be celebrating the end of her sold-out global Happier Than Ever, The World Tour with a special livestream of her O2 Arena concert in London exclusively on Apple Music this Friday, September 30 at 10:00p EST / 7:00p PST.

Billie is the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live, the live performance series on Apple Music giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world. Launched this spring, Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from global superstars Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, and Luke Combs.

In a post shared earlier today, Billie told her fans: “I am so excited to bring the Happier Than Ever world tour to Apple Music Live. This is my favorite tour I’ve ever done and you can watch the show this Friday, September 30 only on Apple Music. I can’t wait for you to see it!”

“This show is such a gift for Billie’s fans around the world who weren’t able to make it out to witness one of the best concerts of 2022 and also the perfect opportunity to revisit the excitement for those who did,” said Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s Co-Head of Artist Relations and Apple Music 1 Host.

Billie’s career-spanning Apple Music Live performance features songs from her latest acclaimed album Happier Than Ever, plus a range of fan favorites, including “bad guy,” “bury a friend,” “ocean eyes,” and more. Following Friday’s broadcast, fans can relive the full show anytime on-demand on Apple Music and in Spatial Audio.

To celebrate the performance, Billie sat down with Zane Lowe for a conversation about returning to the road, the inspiration behind her live set, what performance means to her, and everything fans can expect from the show. Tune in to the interview this Thursday, September 29 at 10:00a PST on Apple Music 1.

