Selena Gomez, ‘Encanto,’ And More Nominated For 2022 Imagen Awards

Selena Gomez - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Selena Gomez has been nominated for best actress–comedy (television) in the 37th annual Imagen Awards, which recognize the work of top Latinx talent.

The nominees for best feature film are Encanto, In the Heights, Language Lessons, Spirit Untamed and West Side Story.

The Imagen Awards program was established in 1985 from a suggestion by TV producer Norman Lear to recognize positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. Later, as The Imagen Foundation, it expanded its programs and initiatives to further its mission to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos in the industry, as well as those seeking careers in entertainment. This year’s award ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles.

Gomez has been staying busy as an advocate for a number of progressive causes. In May, she announced the launch of her Your Words Matter campaign, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. A partnership between Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup company and Mental Health First Aid, the campaign seeks to “educate on the power of your words when talking about mental health,” according to a statement.

“Words can be a barrier to people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health. Many of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we bring awareness to the words we use… because they matter,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Even in my own TikTok video, I now realize that my words matter and can have a powerful impact. Just like all of you, I’m learning every day. We may slip up, and that’s okay, what’s important is that we try to do better and give ourselves compassion.”

