Selena Gomez Announces New Song, ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez - Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez has announced that her new single, “Single Soon,” will be out next Friday, August 25 via Interscope Records.

Produced by hitmakers Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, the track will hopefully tide fans over as she continues working on the follow-up to her 2020 album, Rare. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote in a social media statement. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.” A special 7” version of the track is available for pre-order.

It was also recently announced that Gomez will be bringing her philanthropic ventures to life with her very own event. The Rare Beauty founder will host the first Rare Impact Fund Benefit, People reported last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is scheduled to take place October 4 in Los Angeles at Nya Studios, with all ticket proceeds supporting the Rare Impact Fund. The benefit, naturally, is hosted by Gomez’s own Rare Beauty cosmetics line, while the fund itself aims to maintain openness regarding mental health stigma and provide education to enquiring youth worldwide. One percent of Rare Beauty’s sales are also donated to the fund. Tickets for the event can now be purchased.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez told People in a statement. “This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short and “Wolves” collaborator Marshmello are slated to join the event, with additional performers and entertainment to be announced at a later date. In addition to people speaking at the event, there will also be a live auction as part of the proceedings.

Pre-order “Single Soon.”