Shania Twain Adds New Dates To 2023 ‘Queen Of Me’ Tour
Taking in 54 dates in 48 cities, the tour kicks off in Spokane, WA, on April 28 next year.
Shania Twain has announced five new dates to her highly anticipated 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now hit 48 cities across 54 dates within North America and Europe next year. The newly announced dates include second nights added in Glasgow, along with a new show in Leeds. Full routing is available below.
Shop the best of Shania Twain’s discography on vinyl and more.
The ‘Queen of Me’ Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 29 at Leeds Arena in Leeds, UK. The tour marks the first-time fans will get to see the Queen of Country in nearly five years, following a wildly successful Las Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the global tour.
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, December 2 at 10am local via the Live Nation website.
The ‘Queen Of Me’ tour celebrates Shania Twain’s upcoming album with the same title, releasing February 3, 2023 via Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.
Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s ‘Queen Of Me’ Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school.
SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
April 28: Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena
April 29: Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
May 02: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
May 03: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
May 05: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
May 06: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
May 09: Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
May 10: Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
May 12: Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre
May 14: Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre
May 16: Madison, WI, Kohl Center
May 17: St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
May 19: Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 21: Denver, CO, Ball Arena
May 24: Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre
May 26: Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 28: Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
May 30: Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 31: Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena
June 03: Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
June 04: St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
June 07: Nashville, TN, GEODIS Park
June 09: Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 12: Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre
June 14: Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre
June 15: Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre (NEW DATE)
June 17: Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre
June 18: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
June 20: Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre
June 21: London, ON, Budweiser Gardens
June 23: Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
June 24: Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
June 27: Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 28: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
June 30: Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
July 01: Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 03: Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (NEW DATE)
July 06: Ottawa, ON, Ottawa Bluesfest
July 08: Syracuse, NY, St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 09: Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
July 11: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
July 13: Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 15: Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
July 19: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
July 21: Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
July 22: Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 24: New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
September 14: Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro (NEW DATE)
September 16: London, UK, The O2
September 19: Dublin, IRE, 3Arena
September 22: Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro Arena
September 25: Manchester, UK, AO Arena
September 26: Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham
September 28: Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena Arena (NEW DATE).
Listen to the best of Shania Twain on Apple Music and Spotify.
