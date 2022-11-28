Shania Twain Adds New Dates To 2023 ‘Queen Of Me’ Tour

Shania Twain - Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Shania Twain has announced five new dates to her highly anticipated 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now hit 48 cities across 54 dates within North America and Europe next year. The newly announced dates include second nights added in Glasgow, along with a new show in Leeds. Full routing is available below.

The ‘Queen of Me’ Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 29 at Leeds Arena in Leeds, UK. The tour marks the first-time fans will get to see the Queen of Country in nearly five years, following a wildly successful Las Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the global tour.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, December 2 at 10am local via the Live Nation website.

The ‘Queen Of Me’ tour celebrates Shania Twain’s upcoming album with the same title, releasing February 3, 2023 via Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s ‘Queen Of Me’ Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school.

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

April 28: Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

April 29: Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

May 02: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

May 03: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

May 05: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

May 06: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

May 09: Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

May 10: Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

May 12: Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

May 14: Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

May 16: Madison, WI, Kohl Center

May 17: St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

May 19: Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 21: Denver, CO, Ball Arena

May 24: Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

May 26: Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 28: Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

May 30: Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 31: Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena

June 03: Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

June 04: St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

June 07: Nashville, TN, GEODIS Park

June 09: Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 12: Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre

June 14: Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre

June 15: Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre (NEW DATE)

June 17: Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

June 18: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

June 20: Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre

June 21: London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

June 23: Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

June 24: Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

June 27: Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 28: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

June 30: Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

July 01: Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 03: Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (NEW DATE)

July 06: Ottawa, ON, Ottawa Bluesfest

July 08: Syracuse, NY, St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 09: Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

July 11: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

July 13: Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15: Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

July 19: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

July 21: Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

July 22: Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 24: New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

September 14: Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro (NEW DATE)

September 16: London, UK, The O2

September 19: Dublin, IRE, 3Arena

September 22: Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro Arena

September 25: Manchester, UK, AO Arena

September 26: Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

September 28: Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena Arena (NEW DATE).

