Mickey Guyton Shares Emotional, Reflective New Song ‘How You Love Someone’

Mickey Guyton has released the new song “How You Love Someone,” which follows the recent “Somethin’ Bout You,” in the wake of huge acclaim for her Grammy-nominated debut album Remember Her Name.

The new track is written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and has a special place in Guyton’s affections. “This song touched my heart in the best way,” she says. “My dear friend Jessy Wilson sent this to me, and it literally brought tears to my eyes when I heard it. Since becoming a mother, love has taken on an even greater meaning, so this song really resonated with me. I’m so happy I got to record it and support songwriters in Nashville.”

“How You Love Someone” debuted with prominent Amazon billboards in Nashville and New York at the start of its We Are Country initiative, featuring a month of exclusive new songs, livestreaming events, and special programming. Guyton will feature in a new Country Heat Weekly podcast episode on October 13.

Mickey Guyton - How You Love Someone (Official Audio)

Guyton’s standing in the country world and the wider music scene continues to elevate at speed. She was recently announced as guest on the upcoming season 53 premiere of Sesame Street, which will air on November 3. Last month, she performed at Global Citizen Festival where she followed her own set by showing her versatility and joining Metallica for an epic reading of “Nothing Else Matters” (“a dream come true,” as she wrote on social media). Other recent performances have included NBC’s Today Citi Concert Series, The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri.

The 16-song Remember Her Name, released in September 2021, made the Top 10 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and was described by the Associated Press as “a powerful and personal debut.” It won Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. NPR noted that Guyton “raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place.”

