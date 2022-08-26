Mickey Guyton Soaks In The Haze Of Early Love On New Single ‘Somethin’ Bout You’

Mickey Guyton Somethin Bout You - Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Mickey Guyton is soaking in the ease of early love on her latest single “Somethin’ Bout You,” which marks the first of three singles the country musician is set to release this year via Capitol Records Nashville.

“‘Somethin’ Bout You’ is reminiscent of those easy, joy-filled, early days of loving someone, and discovering something new in each other every day,” Guyton shared in a statement.

“It’s hard to put a finger on exactly what you do / But you got me in my feelings, and that ain’t something I’m used to,” she sings on the opening verse. “I don’t mind, I kinda like it, don’t need nothin’ new / You can just keep doin’ what you do.”

Mickey Guyton - Somethin' Bout You (Official Audio)

Mickey Guyton - Somethin' Bout You (Official Audio)

On “Somethin’ Bout You,” Guyton teamed up with country hitmakers Tyler Hubbard and David Garcia. She wanted the record to symbolize and reflect a new beginning in her personal life, as well as in her artistry.

“Since having my son Grayson, I’ve been seeing the arc of life from a new perspective, and I love celebrating every bit of it – from heartbreak to finding your person and falling in love, to the newfound love between a parent and a child,” Guyton continued. “This song is the start of that journey.”

The single marks Guyton’s grand return as her first official solo release since sharing “Have A Little Faith In Me” in 2021. The records follow the arrival of the singer’s acclaimed debut Remember Her Name.

“I wanted to make an album that, foremost, I alone would be proud of, then I would be proud to press play for my child to hear one day,” she told CMT last year. “Second, I wanted every word of every song that I wrote to reflect me honestly. Until working on this album, I’d done my music career everyone’s way except for my way.”

Stream or purchase “Somethin’ Bout You.”