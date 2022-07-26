She & Him Release Animated Video For ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’

She & Him - Photo: Chantal Anderson

Zooey Deschanel (She) & M. Ward (Him) have released an animated lyric video for “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” a track from their newly released album Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson. The video reimagines the duo in paper doll form—accompanied by a slew of singing animals.

The album features singles like “Don’t Worry Baby,” which appeared on The Beach Boys’ March 1964 album Shut Down Volume 2. Written by Brian Wilson and Roger Christian, Wilson’s lead vocal on the track is considered one of his defining performances, and he later referred to “Don’t Worry Baby” as perhaps the Beach Boys’ finest record. “Darlin’,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Til I I Die” were the first three singles to be released from Melt Away.

“‘Don’t Worry Baby’ is one of the greatest songs of all time. As with all the other songs on our tribute record, we had no interest in copycatting the original production—our version began with stripping the song down to just vocals and a drop-tuned acoustic guitar and building from there,” explained the duo about the track.

“The inspiration for our version comes from a lot of different places but the biggest ones would be some of Chet Atkins guitar ideas, some drum ideas from Mick Fleetwood, and some synth inventions by Dave Smith (RIP).”

She & Him’s seventh studio album is a loving, LP-length tribute to one of the greatest living American songwriters and singers, Brian Wilson. Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson finds Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward diving deep into the legendary artist’s extensive songbook, offering fascinating and delectable new spins on time-honored classics and overlooked gems alike.

These fourteen covers are infused with the familiar magic that She & Him fans know and love, opening a new window into Wilson’s iconic catalog. Wilson even features on a song with Zooey and M. Ward for the album, “Do It Again.” The band have enjoyed a friendship, and mutual appreciation, with Wilson over the years and She & Him was previously a guest vocalist on his 2015 album, No Pier Pressure.

