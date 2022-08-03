Sheryl Crow, Yola, Many Others Set For Lightning 100’s Nashville Festival

Sheryl Crow - Photo: Courtesy of Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow is among the stars set to perform at this year’s Lightning 100 Live On The Green Festival in downtown Nashville. The free, public event will take place over the long Labor Day weekend, from September 1-5.

Other artists announced for the festival include Yola, Arrested Development, Devon Gilfillian, Coin, Moon Taxi, Santigold, and Nikki Lane. An extensive bill also features Patrick Droney, Ruby Amanfu, Stephen Day, the Wild Feathers, Danielle Ponder, Seratones, Strung Like A Horse, Susto, the 502s, Bre Kennedy, *repeat repeat, the Brummies, Tte Criticals, the Foxies, Daisha McBride, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, the Shindellas, the Watson Twins, Cecilia Castleman, LadyCouch, Los Colognes, Sweet Lizzy Project, Tayls, and Phillip-Michael Scales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheryl Crow - New Year's Rockin' Eve - "Tell Me When It's Over" / "All I Wanna Do"

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

That bill will be augmented by the champions of Lightning 100’s Music City Mayhem platform of the last three years, Fulton Lee (2020), Nordista Freeze (2021), and Taylor Bickett (2022), each of whom has genrated tens of thousands of listeners votes. Single-day passes for Live On The Green will go on sale this Friday (5).

Lt. Dan Buckley, program director for Lightning 100, said: “Lightning 100 has been serving Nashville with the best independent radio in the country since we began in 1990. Even with all we’ve done for the community, charities we’ve helped, local bands we’ve supported, and national bands we’ve broken, Live On The Green is what put us on the map in Music City.”

Buckley went on to explain the station’s policy as far as publicizing and staging the festival. “You won’t see billboards on the side of the road advertising our station because we’d rather spend that money on you!,” he said. “Party with us on the steps of City Hall in Public Square Park with our free music festival this Labor Day weekend!”

Five-day premium packages are available to those planning to attend, offering reserved seating, the Lightning 100 Lounge, or VIP plaza at LiveOnTheGreen.com.

Listen to the best of Sheryl Crow on Apple Music and Spotify.