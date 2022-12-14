Sigrid, Devo And More Confirmed For 2023 Øya Festival

Sigrid - Photo; Jo Hale/Redferns

Sigrid, Devo and FKA Twigs are among the first wave of artists that have been announced for Øya Festival 2023.

The Norwegian festival is set to return again next year from August 8 to 12, 2023, taking place in Tøyenparken, Oslo.

Swedish singer-songwriter Håkan Hellström will headline on Friday, 11 August, while Sigrid will headline on Saturday, 12 August. Other artists confirmed for the line-up include Devo, FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Amyl and The Sniffers, Obongjayar and TV GIRL. More names will be announced in the coming months. Tickets for the event are on sale now and you can find out more information at the event’s official website.

The 2023 Øya Festival has a strong commitment to gender equality, with a 50/50 split between male and female artists on the bill. The festival has achieved this balance since 2017 and plans to maintain it going forward.

The event also has an environmentally friendly and sustainable ethos that is applied to every aspect of its organization.

Øya Festival is one of Norway’s biggest and most respected music events. It has a history of showcasing a diverse range of artists, from established acts to up-and-coming talent.

Last month, Sigrid released a deluxe edition of her recent album, How To Let Go via Island Records. The record included two new tracks, “Blue” and “Everybody Says They’re Fine.” It also features an expanded tracklist of the regular album, and a second side labelled ‘up close’, with a series of acoustic renditions of songs from the album and other alternate versions.

How To Let Go saw the singer-songwriter undergo a grand transformation by shedding the weight holding her back. “The concept of ‘how to let go’ is the thread that runs through the album and through my life – just letting go of things you say, of people that have hurt you, or situations where I have been stupid,” Sigrid shared in a statement at the time of the original version’s release. “Life is about letting go and moving on. It sounds so simple, but it never is.”

Buy or stream How To Let Go (Special Edition)