Listen To Slowthai’s Shape-Shifting New Album ‘UGLY’

slowthai - Photo: George Muncey (Courtesy of Orienteer)

British force of nature slowthai has released his third studio album, UGLY, via Method Records/Interscope Records. Following his heavily lauded debut Nothing Great About Britain and his chart-topping sophomore album TYRON where he turned the lens inward, UGLY finds the singular artist once again set to challenge any expectations of how a body of work from slowthai looks and sounds.

Produced by Dan Carey at his home studio in South London alongside frequent collaborator Kwes Darko and further production work from Zach Nahome and Sega Bodega, UGLY (u gotta love yourself) brings slowthai’s love of rock, indie, and punk to the forefront and features a fluid combination of musicians including Ethan P. Flynn, Shygirl, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon, and on the dark and woozy title track, his friends Fontaines D.C.

slowthai - HAPPY (Visualiser)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Preceded by singles and “Selfish” and “Feel Good”–both of which launched with contrasting but equally affecting videos displaying yet again slowthai’s versatility both musically and creatively–you’d be some kind of soothsayer if you could second guess this man’s next move. slowthai also filmed visualizers/videos for every song on the album, which are available to watch now.

ADVERTISEMENT

A road warrior and charismatic collaborator, slowthai has made a name for himself in the US over the last several years by sharing the stage with the likes of BROCKHAMPTON, Turnstile, 100 gecs, and Show Me The Body as well as collaborating with luminaries like Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Kenny Beats, Denzel Curry, and more.

Furthering his status as a road warrior, slowthai embarked on a run of intimate shows in pubs and venues across the UK this past week. As he hoped to give his hardcore supporters the opportunity to witness the carnage that is sure to ensue in these small, sweaty rooms, the tickets were priced at an inflation-busting £1. The last show is tonight, March 3, in Northampton.

Buy or stream UGLY.