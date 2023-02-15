Snoop Dogg, Al Green, Babyface, Jill Scott, And More Set For Cincinnati Music Festival

Snoop Dogg - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Music Festival will take over the city’s Paycor Stadium for two nights in July with its now-signature blend of old school soul artists, R&B legends, and hip-hop superstars. Snoop Dogg, Al Green, Babyface, and Jill Scott will be topping the bill on July 21 and 22.

The annual gathering will kick off on July 20 at the adjacent Andrew J. Brady Center with a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a lineup to be announced soon. Stay tuned for more information.

Night one will feature Green and Scott joined by Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright, while the second evening will include a wildly anticipated from intergalactic funk icons P-Funk, as well as sets from Avery Sunshine and Norman Brown.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the festival’s office (513) 924-0900.

“We are thrilled with this year’s lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G,” said producer Joe Santangelo in a statement. “It’s the first time for Snoop Dogg to perform at the Festival and Al Green last performed in 1974. We know they will both be huge draws for our fans. It’s also an honor for us to plan a Thursday performance to pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.”

After canceling two editions of the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved event returned last summer with a massive lineup featuring Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, the O’Jays, and more.

CMF began as the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival in 1962 as an all-jazz event and has evolved over the year to embrace a wide variety of acts, from Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, and Duke Ellington to Luther Vandross, New Edition, Whitney Houston, Earth Wind and Fire, and many more, drawing more than 50,000 fans to the concerts and the adjacent Festival 513 street party.

Visit the Cincinnati Music Festival’s official website for more information.