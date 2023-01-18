Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, And More Set For Jazz In The Gardens

Erykah Badu - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

The 16th annual Jazz in the Gardens Festival will continue its celebration of Black music and culture this spring in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Charlie Wilson, Keyshia Cole, Ari Lennox, El DeBarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips and the Adam Blackstone Experience lead the stacked lineup of R&B, neo-soul, reggae, and gospel artists, which also includes a special Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, and Pastor Mike Jr.

The two-day festival, which is produced by Live Nation Urban, will return to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12.

“Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has evolved on many levels. Now, in our 16th year, the festival continues to showcase some amazing talent and different genres of music for all those who attend to enjoy,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris in a statement. “People come from all over for this unique experience. Jazz is the means by which we celebrate grandly music, food, and culture, together.”

On top of live performances, the 2023 Jazz in the Gardens Festival will feature exotic cuisine and offer exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village.

One of the festival’s featured artists, Ari Lennox, shared a delightful cover of the Christmas classic “My Favorite Things” back in December. The R&B star added her own unique twist to the Rodgers and Hammerstein favorite, giving the holiday jam a new POV.

In November, following the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location, the Grammy nominated and platinum recording artist announced her “age/sex/location” Tour 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on January 26 at House of Blues in Las Vegas. making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in her hometown at Howard Theatre in Washington, DC on March 28. Tickets are on-sale now.

Visit Jazz in the Gardens’ official website for more information.