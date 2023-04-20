Spice Girls’ Mel C To Be Honored At Nordoff Robbins’ Northern Music Awards

Mel C - Photo: Bonnie Britain/ SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty Images

The Spice Girls’ Mel C is set to receive the Special Recognition Award for her outstanding contribution to music at the Nordoff & Robbins’ inaugural Northern Music Awards, supported by Ticketmaster, which will honor artists, festivals, venues and industry figures from across the North of England.

Mel C will also perform at the ceremony, with more acts to be announced. The popular Spice Girl was previously honored at Music Week’s Women In Music Awards in 2022 in the Inspirational Artist category.

The Northern Music Awards, organized by the music therapy charity, will be the first event of its kind to celebrate the Northern music industry, at a time of increasing focus on the region. It takes place on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Factory International’s new arts, music and culture space, which has its official opening in October.

The Nordoff & Robbins Northern Music Awards will be hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins. It will recognize and celebrate the breadth of musical talent across the North of England, from up-and-coming musicians to established and legendary artists.

Tickets go on sale soon and registration for pre-sale tickets is open now. Money raised will help to fund the opening of a new Nordoff & Robbins dedicated music therapy centre for Greater Manchester, based in Salford.

The new Greater Manchester centre based in Salford, will be a multi-disciplinary music making and therapy space, housing a c recording studio with interactive, accessible music technology throughout, serving the needs of individuals and diverse Northern communities.

Supported in 2023 by Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and City of Salford Mayor, Paul Dennett, the awards will move to a different city in the North each year to shine a light on music from across the region.

Nordoff & Robbins is continuing its close partnerships with the UK music industry, developed since the creation of its annual Silver Clef music awards in 1976. The judging panel for the Northern Music Awards comprises Ticketmaster, SJM Concerts, GigPig, Music Venue Trust, Live Nation, BIMM Institute, Kendal Calling and Sound City Liverpool, as well as BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins.

Chris Hawkins said: “The North provides such a rich source of incredible music. The diversity and international acclaim of this huge asset needs to be showcased, and that’s just what the Northern Music Awards can do.

“Music and celebration go hand in hand, and we all know celebration is good for the soul. The Awards will shine a light on extraordinary talent; from Salford to Newcastle, Liverpool to Bradford, Manchester to Sheffield and everywhere in between, all whilst inspiring the next generation of artists. It’s about giving the music community in the North a chance to celebrate them too.”

