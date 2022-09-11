Dancehall Star Stonebwoy Returns With New Single ‘Gidigba (Firm & Strong)’

Stonebwoy, ‘Gidigba (Firm & Strong)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings/Def Jam Africa

Stonebwoy, the beloved Ghanaian superstar who released his Def Jam Recordings debut “Therapy” in May, follows that track with “GIDIGBA (FIRM & STRONG),” a potent fusion of the hip-hop, Afro-pop, and dancehall sound that has made him one of Africa’s most important artists, with over four million followers on Instagram and over three million on Facebook.

“‘GIDIGBA’ is what fans are craving from Stonebwoy,” he declares. “It has an original Stonebwoy factor, but it can also be for the progressive audience we’re trying to achieve. I can bet on this song in terms of lyrics. ‘Gidigba’ is a street term–it’s a Nigerian, Yoruba term that means ‘firm & grounded.’ Africa will gravitate towards this. Produced by Nigerian record producer Phantom.”

Stonebwoy - GIDIGBA (FIRM & STRONG) (Visualizer)

Stonebwoy’s signing to the global Def Jam artist family represents a historic partnership between Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Africa, Def Jam Recordings in the U.S., and 0207 Def Jam in the UK. They share a commitment to showcasing Stonebwoy’s electric sound and Ghanaian music culture to new audiences around the world.

Stonebwoy is an award-winning superstar who has been placing the continent firmly on the musical map with international touring, standout collaborations, and hugely popular singles since 2012. He has collaborated with world-class artists including Keri Wilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more. His electrifying tours have become an integral part of his career, rocking stages from the UK to the USA, Australia, Italy, Puerto Rico, and Amsterdam.

“Therapy” is the lead single from Stonebwoy’s forthcoming new album due to drop in early 2023. The song was accompanied in May by the premiere of a red-hot video shot on location in Ghana. Essentially a love song, the track kicks hard with a driving beat and all the right flavor for dance floors worldwide.

“Therapy” arrived in the rush of an already illustrious career including four albums: Grade 1 Album (2012); Necessary Evil (2014); Epistles Of Mama (2017), and Anloga Junction (2020).

