Stormzy Shares New Freestyle ‘Angel In The Marble’

Stormzy - Photo: Dimitri Hakke/Redferns

Stormzy has released a new freestyle track “Angel In The Marble.” You can check it out below.

The song is Stormzy’s second stand-alone single to be released in recent weeks, following his collaboration with RAYE, “The Weekend.” That song delivered old-school R&B vibes, with the artists trading flirty verses à la Ashanti and Ja Rule. Raye co-produced “The Weekend” with British producer London, known for his work with Afrobeats artists including Rema and Tiwa Savage.

“Now look at me, chiseled like da Vinci reappeared in ‘93,” Stormzy raps on “Angel In The Marble. “I found my inner Preston and I went and set him free. Now we the black Beatles, let it be.”

The accompanying video for “Angel In The Marble” was filmed at Stormzy’s recent 30th birthday celebration, #TheMikeGala, which took place on Friday (July 28) and featured a host of gala attendees including the likes of Louis Theroux, Dina Asher-Smith, Skepta, Judi Love, Burna Boy, Danny Dyer, Alison Hammond, Ghetts and many more.

STORMZY - ANGEL IN THE MARBLE

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“There’s a difference between doing music at 22 and when you’re about to turn 30.” Stormzy recently said in an interview with Dazed. “It’s the kind of peace and stability and stillness you can only get from maturity. You lose all the nervous shivers and the anxiety; you shake it off because now you’re a grown man coming into your skin.”

Stprmyz’s latest releases follow on from his most recent album This Is What I Mean, which dropped last year, and his latest single, “Toxic Trait” ft. Fredo, which dropped just last month.

Earlier this summer, Stormzy and former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha became the latest celebrities to own a non-league football team in the UK. The duo are part of a three-man consortium who now own AFC Croydon Athletic, a south London side who play in the ninth-tier of English football. They will be joined by former Crystal Palace head of player care Danny Young.

