Stormzy Announces ‘This Is What I Mean – Live From Queen Elizabeth Hall’

Amazon Music’s +44 have today announced Stormzy: This Is What I Mean – Live From Queen Elizabeth Hall – an immersive showcase of Stormzy’s highly anticipated album during a special show on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch and Prime Video at 7pm GMT on November 30.

During the not to be missed show, hosted by Julie Adenuga, Stormzy will discuss his new era in his own words, talking in depth about the musicality of his album, the creative process, his community work with #Merky foundation, the future and much more. Among the guests will be figures across the entertainment industry along with specially invited members of the community at prestigious South London music venue, the Queen Elizabeth Hall. Stormzy will also perform “Firebabe,” “Hide & Seek’ and “Holy Spirit” alongside exclusive first performances of “Please,” “My Presidents Are Black” and “Give It To The Water” from his new album.

Stormzy: This Is What I Mean – Live From Queen Elizabeth Hall is Amazon Music’s second collaboration with Stormzy around the release of his third album This Is What I Mean, being released via 0207 Def Jam on November 25. ‘The This Is What I Mean House’, announced last week, will see Stormzy and Amazon Music’s +44 host a free to attend three-day pop-up space in London’s Regent Street from November 25-27, featuring live conversations with Stormzy, performances, a merch shop, an immersive listening experience for fans and more. Ticketholders will be able to hear Stormzy talk about the making of his new album during a special live conversation alongside other contributors, watch an exclusive performance of ‘Holy Spirit’ which features on Stormzy’s new album, plus much more.

This Is What I Mean is a creative pivot point for Stormzy and his most musically intricate endeavor to date. The immersive listening experience within the This Is What I Mean House will be a unique opportunity for fans to hear the album as it was intended to be heard, in its full form and without distraction, alongside Stormzy’s Amazon Original Orchestral version of “Firebabe.” The multipurpose space will provide an opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the music through the one of a kind listening room, delve into the process of the album making journey with never heard before early demos of the songs on the album, along with live talks and performances.

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand said: “Stormzy is an icon, a fearless artist who has once again pushed boundaries with his third album. This unmissable livestreamed show will not only give fans an insight into his mindset and creative process, but the incredible opportunity to see the world exclusive live performance of multiple songs from Stormzy’s brilliant new album.

