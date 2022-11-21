Stormzy Announces Immersive Listening Experience For Fans

Stormzy - Photo: Simone Jyner/Getty Images

Stormzy is to host an “immersive listening experience” for fans. The 29-year-old rapper has teamed up with streaming service Amazon Music to launch the ‘This Is What I Mean House’, a free three-day event to be held at a purpose-built venue on Regent Street London based around his upcoming studio album This Is What I Mean.

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia New Zealand said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with Stormzy to celebrate the release of his new album in a really creative way and to be able to bring Stormzy even closer to his fans via this collaboration. There is wealth of content for everyone to enjoy – from learning about the making of Stormzy’s album to immersing yourself in the music in the one-of-a-kind listening room.”

Fans of the star – who last week announced that he is among the artists to release brand-new Amazon Original tracks for the Christmas season – will be able to able to hear Stormzy himself talk about the making of his new album during a special live conversation alongside other contributors as well as a listen to an exclusive performance of “Holy Spirit” which features on Stormzy’s new album and will also offer attendees to listen to alongside Stormzy’s Amazon Original Orchestral version of his new single “Firebabe” without any distractions.

Stormzy and Amazon Music’s +44 present the immersive ‘This Is What I Mean House’ event, which will take place from Friday 25 November until Sunday November 27.

Last week, Stormzy shared “Firebabe” which arrived with an official video directed by Edem Wornoo. Produced by George Moore (with additional production from PRGRSHN and Tendai), “Firebabe” features vocals by Sampha, Jacob Collier and Stormzy’s 0207 Def Jam label mate Debbie.

“Firebabe” marks the second single to be released from This Is What I Mean, which comes out on November 25. Lead single “Hide & Seek” arrived in October.

Pre-order This Is What I Mean.