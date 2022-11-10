Watch The Video For Stormzy’s Heartfelt New Single ‘Firebabe’

Stormzy - Photo: Jamel Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Stormzy has shared a new single called “Firebabe.” The song arrives with an official video directed by Edem Wornoo which you can check out below.

The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/My happy place/My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings.

Produced by George Moore (with additional production from PRGRSHN and Tendai), “Firebabe” features vocals by Sampha, Jacob Collier and Stormzy’s 0207 Def Jam label mate Debbie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Stormzy explained: “Debbie, George [Moore] and I got in the studio together and it was the most beautiful moment. It was a session I’ll never forget, for the rest of my life.

STORMZY - FIREBABE

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“It was extremely special and everyone in the room understood that. We were making something that hopefully, God willing, lives forever. Something that has soul and feeling, and it came from a really pure place. We took a truth and made some art from it.”

“Firebabe” marks the second single to be released from Stormzy’s third album This Is What I Mean, which comes out on November 25. Lead single “Hide & Seek” arrived last month.

Next Tuesday (November 15), BBC Radio 1 will premiere another new Stormzy track titled “Holy Spirit.” This will coincide with a series of TV and radio programs about the rapper, including A Stormzy Special. The 45-minute film will feature a live set filmed at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Stormzy will headline All Points East festival next summer. He’ll curate an entire day of the Victoria Park event under the banner ‘This Is What We Mean Day.’

He said in an announcement video, “I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different. We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band.

“August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people. So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon….This Is What We Mean Day. Hard.”

Pre-order This Is What I Mean.