Stormzy Announces Two Intimate UK Headline Shows For December

Stormzy - Photo: Jamel Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Stormzy has announced two intimate live shows at PRYZM in Kingston-Upon-Thames in the UK.

The Croydon rapper will perform songs from his third studio album This Is What I Mean at the 1,950-capacity venue on Thursday, December 22 in partnership with Banquet Records.

Tickets for the 8:30pm show go on sale at 1pm today (November 30), with tickets for the early gig (6:30pm) due to go live at 1:30pm. There are various ticket/album bundles available, but they are likely to sell out very quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the special dates, Stormzy wrote: “My first time performing the album, live in an intimate setting […] It’s gonna be a beautiful night can’t wait to see you all, don’t miss out.”

Stormzy embarked on a headline tour of the UK and Ireland back in the spring. Next summer, he will headline and curate a day at All Points East festival in Victoria Park, London.

Stormzy’s latest album, This Is What I Mean, was released last Friday, November 25. Writing in an open letter to his fans prior to its release, the rapper said: “I pray you listen to this album with an open heart and if you hate it after I promise to God I’m perfectly fine with that, I’m just grateful you listened with openness.”

He concluded: “I pray that it moves you and captures your imagination and I pray that someone, somewhere feels it.”

Stormzy recently said that having at least one person “feel” his music is an achievement. He shared: “I’ve never been this excited for new music. I’ve never felt so proud and confident in the art I’ve made. And the beautiful thing about it is that it’s…all my confidence and all my pride comes from the art. It doesn’t come from who people may think I am or what I’ve achieved – it’s none of that. It’s just a, ‘Yo, we’ve made something really beautiful, really special’. Something that people will feel, you know what I mean?”

Buy or stream This Is What I Mean.