Stray Kids Release Surreal ‘Case 143’ Video And Share ‘Maxident’ Mini-Album

Stray Kids have shared the surreal video for their new single, “Case 143,” on the same day as releasing their brand new and eagerly awaited mini-album, Maxident.

The title of the new EP combines two words – “Max/Maximum” and “Accident/Incident” – uniting their meanings in the form of a “huge incident” that strikes Stray Kids called love.

“Case 143” marks the JYP Entertainment boyband’s first love-themed title track, with the song finding the group expressing the confusing emotions that come with a crush in a way only they can. They liken the feelings swirling around them to an “occurrence of an incident” and use the “code” 143 – aka I love you – to decipher their love.

In the accompanying video, the eight members – Bang Chan, Changbin, HAN, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N – are seen surrounded by strange heart-shaped characters as they navigate several confusing and intense scenes.

Stray Kids "CASE 143" M/V

Since debuting in 2017, Stray Kids have amassed over 2 billion global Spotify streams, becoming one of only four K-Pop boy groups in Spotify history to reach this milestone. In 2021 alone, they generated the third-most streams of any K-Pop group on Spotify.

They also hold the distinction of being JYP Entertainment’s first million-selling artist, moving 1.1 million units of NOEASY in under two weeks. Their total sales in 2021 exceeded over 2.7 million. NOEASY notably also reached #1 in 40 territories on the iTunes Overall Albums Chart, while “Thunderous” soared to #1 in 52 territories on the iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart. The “Thunderous” video also trended at #1 worldwide on YouTube for four days.

Earlier this year, Stray Kids made history as their new album ODDINARY debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, Top Album Sales Chart, and World Albums Chart – solidifying the group’s explosive transformation from underdogs to global dominators.

The group will continue their acclaimed “MANIAC” world tour in November, taking the show to Indonesia, Bangkok, Singapore, and Australia. They will also honor postponed dates in Atlanta and Fort Worth, which were forced to be postponed during the North American leg this summer. For more details, dates, and tickets, visit Stray Kids’ official website.

Maxident tracklist:

1. Case 143

2. Chill

3. Give Me Your TMI

4. SUPER BOARD

5. 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, HAN)

6. TASTE (Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix)

7. Can’t Stop (Seungmin, I.N)

8. Circus (Korean Ver.)