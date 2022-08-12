Sylvan Esso Drop New Album ‘No Rules Sandy,’ Share ‘Echo Party’ Video

Sylvan Esso - Photo: Daniel Topete (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

Sylvan Esso have released their new album, No Rules Sandy. Created primarily over the course of three weeks that Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn spent in a small Los Angeles rental home at the beginning of 2022, it is both the fastest the band has ever made a record, and the most uninhibited.

“Even if we weren’t feeling good, we would just sit down and try to make something,” Meath says. “Pretty much every day that we did that, we got a song that we liked.”

Sylvan Esso - Echo Party (Official Music Video)

Out now on Loma Vista Recordings, No Rules Sandy is accompanied by a thrilling music video for the standout “Echo Party.” Directed by Lindsey Nico Mann, the visual follows Meath as she raves from a downtown, warehouse dancefloor to the mossy ground of an otherworldly forest. Over wobbling bass, warbling vocals, and the ecstatic promise of a party you may never be able to leave, an exhilarating tension emerges between the lightness and darkness of a good time.

“Echo Party” follows a series of similarly enthralling, emotionally complex singles, including “Sunburn,” “Your Reality,” and “Didn’t Care,” and across the rest of No Rules Sandy, Sylvan Esso continue to leap from the frameworks of pop and electronic music into a wilder unknown. Between the band’s most frenetic production, cathartic hooks, and strangest sounds to date, Sanborn says, “I want everything to feel like something you’ve heard before, but presented in a way you’ve never heard.”

Produced and written by Sylvan Esso, with additional recording taking place at their own Betty’s studio in Chapel Hill, NC, No Rules Sandy also features contributions from drummer TJ Maiani, string arrangements by Gabriel Kahane, and saxophone from Sam Gendel, plus an acoustic closing track unlike anything the band has done before, and a collection of six, intimate sonic diary entries tying everything together.

