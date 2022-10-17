Sylvan Esso Perform On New Episode Of ‘Austin City Limits’

Sylvan Esso - Photo: Courtesy of Shorefire Media

Sylvan Esso appeared on the latest episode of Austin City Limits’ 48th Season. Kicking off a euphoric hour that also featured Lucius, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn danced and delivered a magnetic set full of highlights like “Echo Party,” “Sunburn,” and more from new album No Rules Sandy, the Grammy-nominated Free Love, plus other fan favorites. Watch the performance here.

Ahead of their ACL TV debut, Sylvan Esso recently wrapped a national summer and fall tour with ODESZA, where they brought the music of No Rules Sandy to dozens of arenas and amphitheaters across the country.

With another busy few months ahead, 2022 will continue to see Sylvan Esso extend their most prolific period to date. Amelia’s new duo The A’s are now on the road with Marcus Mumford; Nick Sanborn just gave a wild Boiler Room performance with his new GRRL x Made of Oak collaboration; and this past Saturday the band’s Psychic Hotline record label hosted its second annual Block Party at home in North Carolina.

Created primarily over the course of three weeks that Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn spent in a small Los Angeles rental home at the beginning of 2022, No Rules Sandy is both the fastest the band has ever made a record, and the most uninhibited.

“Even if we weren’t feeling good, we would just sit down and try to make something,” Meath says. “Pretty much every day that we did that, we got a song that we liked.”

Out now on Loma Vista Recordings, No Rules Sandy was initially accompanied by a thrilling music video for the standout “Echo Party.” Directed by Lindsey Nico Mann, the visual follows Meath as she raves from a downtown, warehouse dancefloor to the mossy ground of an otherworldly forest. Over wobbling bass, warbling vocals, and the ecstatic promise of a party you may never be able to leave, an exhilarating tension emerges between the lightness and darkness of a good time.

