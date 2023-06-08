Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ Soundtracks ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Teaser

A sweeping cinematic version of Taylor Swift’s Folklore track “August” soundtracks the trailer for Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The fan-favorite song about a teen love triangle is the perfect needle-drop for the return of the hit series adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel of the same name.

“Your back beneath the sun / Wishin’ I could write my name on it / Will you call when you’re back at school? / I remember thinkin’ I had you,” sings Swift in an atmospheric edit of her Folklore song.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Fans of the show know this is far from the first Swift needle drop heard in the fictional Cousins Beach. Season one boasted an impressive five Swift songs on its soundtrack: “Lover,” “Cruel Summer,” “False God,” “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” and “The Way That I Loved You (Taylor’s Version).” Music has been essential in underscoring the highs and lows of the show’s protagonist, Belly (Lola Tung), and there’s something inherently Swiftian about her coming-of-age tale.

Swift herself must recognize this, as she used season 1’s trailer to premiere “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” off the yet-to-be-released re-recording of her album 1989. When the show premiered last summer, Variety reported that “Cruel Summer,” “False God,” and “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” all re-entered the Billboard Top 40 years after their original release, Lover went from “Swift’s No. 4 streamed album to her No. 1 streamed album on Spotify after gaining 3.9 million streams,” and “‘Cruel Summer’ had its highest streaming day on Spotify since 2019.”

The author of the book series, Jenny Han, told E! News last year that it was her “No.1 dream” to have Taylor on the soundtrack. “I was listening to Fearless, and I was like, ‘These songs have really helped me get to the finish line,’” Han explained. “When I write books, I like to listen to music to help me see the emotional vein of the story, and her music really did that with me for the series.” She also felt it would be a gift to fans who have come to associate Taylor’s music with Belly’s story.

Shop the best of Taylor Swift’s discography on vinyl and more.