The Cure Share Extended Version Of 1991 Documentary ‘Play Out’

The Cure have shared an upgraded and extended version of their 1991 behind-the-scenes documentary, Play Out.

The two-hour film was directed by Pete Fowler and followed the band across small shows to headlining London’s Wembley Arena. It also captured their appearance on MTV Unplugged and triumph in the Best British Group category at the BRITs.

The reissue of the documentary follows the 30th-anniversary re-release of the band’s 1992 album Wish. The record includes the hit single “Friday I’m In Love” as well as the likes of “Cut,” “A Letter To Elise,” and “End.”

You can watch the upgraded, expanded HD version of The Cure’s Play Out below and on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The Cure - Play Out

The new deluxe reissue of Wish was released last week (November 25) and contains the original album in newly remastered form, plus a second disc featuring 21 previously unreleased demos. These include four studio vocal demos from 1990 and seventeen instrumental demos from 1991, 9 of which are previously unreleased songs. A third CD also includes four tracks from the mail-order-only cassette “Lost Wishes” released in 1993, which have never appeared on CD or digitally before.

Also included in the Wish deluxe edition are the previously unreleased song “A Wendy Band” from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions, a previously unheard mix of the epic live favorite “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea,” as well as five rare 12” mixes. Finally, closing the set is an unheard live version of “End” from Paris Bercy in October 1992.

In October, The Cure debuted two new songs as they kicked off their latest tour in Riga, Latvia. The band’s setlist included the fresh cuts “Alone,” which opened with an expansive soundscape of guitars, keys, and drums, and “Endsong.” The latter found frontman Robert Smith singing about a life with “no hopes, no dreams, no love – I don’t belong.”

The gig also marked the return of keyboardist and guitarist Perry Bamonte, 17 years after he last performed in the band’s line-up.

