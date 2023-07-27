The Cure’s ‘Show’ Celebrates 30 Years With Double-Disc Vinyl Edition

The Cure 'Show' artwork courtesy of Fiction Records/UMR

Show, the acclaimed double live album by The Cure, turns 30 this September and to celebrate the anniversary, the 2-LP set is to be made available on heavyweight black vinyl for the first time since 1993.

Set for release on September 9, the record’s new edition has been remastered by The Cure’s Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London, with the vinyl cut by Miles Showell at Abbey Road.

Show was initially the first of two live records commemorating the band’s tour in support of their ninth album Wish. The second, Paris followed a month later in October 1993.

Just Like Heaven (Live At The Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan)

The 18-track Show was recorded at The Palace, Auburn Hills, Michigan in July 1992 towards the end of the US leg of the tour and includes the career-spanning hit singles “Pictures of You”, “High”, “Lullaby”, “Just Like Heaven”, “Fascination Street”, “The Walk”, “Let’s Go To Bed”, “Friday I’m In Love” , “Never Enough” and “Inbetween Days” as well as deep cut live favorites “Trust” and “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea”.

The album performed well on the charts, peaking at No. 29 in the UK and No. 42 on the Billboard 200, also receiving a silver certification in the UK. It has long since been confirmed as a fan favorite and it also received a glowing review from Rolling Stone, which declared “Show doesn’t seem much like a live album — and that’s good. There are no unbearable guitar solos or concert versions that completely distort the songs, just the big, echoing sound that has filled many lonesome rooms.”

The Cure has just concluded a rapturously received 35 date tour of the USA and will resume their ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ tour in South America this Autumn. Visit the band’s official website for further information.

