Check Out ‘The Final Score,’ A Featurette From The Forthcoming ‘Indiana Jones’ Film

“The Final Score,” a featurette about Indiana Jones composer John Williams’ 42 year/five film history with the iconic franchise, is now available. Check it out below.

The featurette includes footage of the legendary five-time Oscar winner’s surprise performance conducting three of his compositions from the score of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny before the U.S. Premiere June 14. The selections included the renowned “Raiders March,” which he wrote for the first film in the series, and “Helena’s Theme” a track he composed for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the new film. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, directed by James Mangold, will open in theaters on June 30. Tickets for the film can be purchased here.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | John Williams

According to Collider, “The 2-minute featurette sees everyone from Spielberg to producer Kathleen Kennedy to Ford himself, gushing over Williams contributions to this historic franchise. Even director James Mangold said he didn’t know if Williams would compose Dial of Destiny’s score which started out with him doing a couple of themes. However, Williams couldn’t resist doing the entire score for the new film. Throughout the featurette you can even hear three pieces of his new music and the updated Indy theme. Seeing Williams conducting will make anyone feel like a kid again and like they’re listening to this character’s classic theme for the first time. That’s the power of a great composer and music.”

In the film, Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

