Listen To The Heavy Heavy’s Cover Of Father John Misty’s ‘Real Love Baby’

After reimagining the song for dozens of enraptured crowds on their first-ever US tour, The Heavy Heavy have officially released their psychedelic and sun-drenched take on Father John Misty’s “Real Love Baby.”

The new rendition arrives on the heels of the young Brighton, UK band’s debut Life and Life Only EP, out now on ATO Records, further showcasing the signature strain of hypnotic, harmony-laden rock & roll. This style has led The Heavy Heavy and original songs like “Miles and Miles” to the Top 10 on the AAA radio charts and Top 5 at Americana, performances for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS Saturday Morning, an appearance in the trailer for Netflix’s next season of Outer Banks, gigs with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and beyond. “They write and play music with that lick of madness that makes early Fleetwood Mac and peak Stones so thrilling,” says The Guardian.

The Heavy Heavy - Real Love Baby (Father John Misty Cover)

Led by Will Turner and Georgie Fuller, The Heavy Heavy have quickly emerged as “one of the brightest new UK acts” (FLOOD), with Life and Life Only delivering “a meticulously rendered nostalgia trip without a hint of cynicism and with loads of heart” (MAGNET).

The duo says, “We chose to cover ‘Real Love Baby’ because the Father John Misty original is one of our favorite songs. It’s already very reminiscent of 60s pop, and we thought we could add to the sound with harmonies and production to make it our own. We also changed the chords around to give it some more movement in the verses, but the whole feeling and lyrical content of flowers, bees, life, love, stars, and the sky just sounds right to us.”

A union of freewheeling artistry and tasteful retrospection–blending Turner’s roots as a studio musician with Fuller’s operatic, irresistibly raspy vocal range and background in the London theater–The Heavy Heavy have introduced sold-out audiences to their enthralling, onstage energy this fall.

