The Last Artful, Dodgr Announces ‘Hits Of Today,’ Recruits Young M.A For First Single

The Last Artful, Dodgr has announced a new album, Hits Of Today, that will be released on August 19.

In conjunction with the announcement, she recruited Young M.A for a new version of her previously released hard-hitting track “Cloverfield.” The track is a rap anthem for women, about women, so it only made sense that these two collaborated.

The album will feature “Cloverfield” and “Hullabaloo,” which was released earlier this year. HIGHSNOBIETY commended Dodgr’s “exceptional, elastic voice and a bewitching grasp of melody.” With co-signs from Anderson .Paak, Mark Ronson, and more, Dodgr is set for a breakthrough year, leading up to the debut album this summer.

On the release of “Hullabaloo,” Dodgr stated, “I’ve had so many opportunities to quit pursuing my dreams. Felt like I was invisible to most & time wasn’t on my side, but the take away is to never give up on yourself despite the odds you face, despite the background noise from people who couldn’t do themselves better than you do YOU — anything you hear now is just hullabaloo.”

“Hullabaloo” was the first new music from Dodgr since the release of “Lightwork” and “Hot” last summer, the latter of which was featured on HBO’s hit show, Euphoria.

Born and raised in LA, the genre-bending talent didn’t fully discover her artistic voice until attending Humboldt State University (CA). After graduating from Humboldt, Dodgr took yet another step further into the “fish out of water” mentality, moving to Portland in pursuit of music despite the city’s known reluctance to fully embrace hip-hop. Noticing a local scene beginning to grow, she quickly developed a loyal following whom she compares to the love of an “adoptive” family.

Offering refreshing, genre-agnostic music, she became one of the city’s premiere talents, and eventually met fellow Portland artist Aminé, who invited her to accompany him as a background vocalist during his first late night television performance in 2016. Since then, Dodgr has grown her loyal audience exponentially, even boasting collaborations with artists like Portugal. The Man. The Last Artful, Dodgr dares to be different in the age of immediacy — a prideful testament to her resolute character and even more so, a reflection of her artistic integrity.

