The Last Rockstars Sign With Ingrooves For Global Distribution

According to a Billboard report, a new Japanese rock supergroup called The Last Rockstars have inked a new deal with Universal Music Group, providing a mission statement “to preserve the spirit of rock music.”

The group – drummer-pianist Yoshiki (X Japan), singer-songwriter Sugizo (Luna Sea, X Japan), vocalist Hyde (L’Arc-en-Ciel, Vamps), and guitarist-actor Miyavi — has signed a global distribution deal with Ingrooves, which is part of UMG’s Virgin Music Group. To celebrate the news, the group announced their debut single, “The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix),” which is scheduled to be released on Melodee Music/InGrooves on December 23.

THE LAST ROCKSTARS (Paris Mix) will be out Dec 23rd - TEASER

The Last Rockstars announced their debut in November in Tokyo. Speaking to Billboard, Yoshiki said the four artists discussed making a new band together before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We all wanted to aim at the international market, beyond Japan,” he says. “During the pandemic, we talked even more about it and decided to go for it because we all had the same dreams and goals.”

The Billboard report continues, “The Japanese artists bonded around the mission to [preserve the spirit of rock music] Yoshiki says. ‘Hip-hop and pop have really taken over in recent decades,’ he says. ‘[Rock is] there, but not standing out like it should be.’

“While noting that contemporary groups such as Italy’s Maneskin are carrying the genre’s torch, Yoshiki says The Last Rockstars can also help stimulate the global rock scene — which is why they chose their provocative moniker to leave an impression. ‘I came up with it, and surprisingly the other members didn’t hesitate in choosing it,’ Yoshiki says.”

Additionally, The Last Rockstars are set to make their live debut at a series of four shows in Tokyo from January 26 to January 30, before coming to the U.S. with two shows at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom (February 3 and 4) and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium (February 10).

Visit Melodee’s official website for more information.